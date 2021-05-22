Prospera Financial Services Inc Purchases 8,530 Shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) by 51.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,530 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Daqo New Energy were worth $1,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DQ. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 299.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC increased its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.58% of the company’s stock.

DQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Daqo New Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.66 price target for the company. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Daqo New Energy from $97.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Daqo New Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.42.

DQ opened at $77.96 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.54. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $130.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 75.11 and a beta of 0.90.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 13.98%. Equities analysts forecast that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. It offers ready-to-use polysilicon, and packaged to meet crucible stacking, pulling, and solidification products. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

