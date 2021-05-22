Prospera Financial Services Inc Purchases 351 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMT. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at about $748,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 127,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,581,000 after purchasing an additional 19,251 shares during the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 13,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McCollum Christoferson Group LLC increased its holdings in American Tower by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 36,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,212,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

Shares of AMT opened at $249.95 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $247.23 and its 200 day moving average is $230.65. The company has a market capitalization of $113.43 billion, a PE ratio of 59.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $197.50 and a 12-month high of $272.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%. Equities research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th were issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 12th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.17%.

In other American Tower news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $718,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,296,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 18,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.11, for a total value of $4,647,645.27. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,348,020.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,201 shares of company stock valued at $15,374,386 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on AMT. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp raised shares of American Tower from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.83.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

See Also: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.