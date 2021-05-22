Prospera Financial Services Inc Decreases Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Prospera Financial Services Inc cut its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 411 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

DE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $360.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $331.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.17.

Deere & Company stock opened at $359.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $138.76 and a 1-year high of $400.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $377.88 and its 200 day moving average is $318.69.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 21st. The industrial products company reported $5.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.31 by $1.37. The business had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.27 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.43%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

Featured Article: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.