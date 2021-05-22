ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,869 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $3,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOBL. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,357,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,670,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,778,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,187,000 after buying an additional 171,010 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $12,891,000. Finally, Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $11,769,000.

Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $91.75. 475,479 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.07. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1-year low of $55.69 and a 1-year high of $67.97.

