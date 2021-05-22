ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.30 Per Share

ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 13th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Thursday, June 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This is an increase from ProPhase Labs’s previous dividend of $0.25.

PRPH stock opened at $6.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.62. The company has a quick ratio of 7.35, a current ratio of 8.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. ProPhase Labs has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $16.04.

ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.21). ProPhase Labs had a negative net margin of 12.92% and a negative return on equity of 15.95%.

PRPH has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ProPhase Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet cut ProPhase Labs from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ProPhase Labs stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH) by 354.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,592 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,262 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.07% of ProPhase Labs worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

About ProPhase Labs

ProPhase Labs, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over-the-counter (OTC) consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements in the United States. It offers a range of OTC dietary supplements, including Legendz XL for sexual health; Triple Edge XL, an energy booster and testosterone support product; and Super ProstaFlow+ a supplement to support prostate and urinary health under the TK Supplements brand.

