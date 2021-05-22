Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Lowers Position in Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership decreased its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,260 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Anika Therapeutics were worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Anika Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Anika Therapeutics by 567.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Anika Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anika Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $243,000. 95.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Raymond J. Land sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total transaction of $85,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,797.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANIK traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.06. 72,193 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,747. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 6.48. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.55 and a twelve month high of $47.47. The company has a market cap of $634.07 million, a PE ratio of -93.74 and a beta of 1.10.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.19. Anika Therapeutics had a positive return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 5.18%. The company had revenue of $34.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.39 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Anika Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a joint preservation company that in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's joint pain management products include Monovisc and Orthovisc, which are single- and multi-injection, hyaluronic acid (HA)-based viscosupplements to provide pain relief from osteoarthritis (OA) conditions; Cingal, a novel, third-generation, single-injection OA product consisting of its proprietary cross-linked HA material combined with a steroid to provide short- and long-term pain relief; and Hyvisc, an injectable HA veterinary product for the treatment of joint dysfunction in horses.

