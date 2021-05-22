Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Has $427,000 Stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 50.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,565 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,905 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ICLN. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 3,933.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Clean Energy ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:ICLN traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.58. 3,246,677 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,366,997. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.15. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $11.30 and a twelve month high of $34.25.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

Recommended Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.