Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Has $2.01 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership cut its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 645 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 95.3% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

EFA stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.03. The stock had a trading volume of 26,751,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,382,641. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.58 and a 52 week high of $80.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.25.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

