Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Cuts Stock Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership reduced its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,475 shares during the quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $1,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,196,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,408,000 after buying an additional 150,093 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in PACCAR by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,672,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,869,000 after purchasing an additional 182,352 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,335,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,790,000 after purchasing an additional 24,970 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 4th quarter worth about $227,405,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in PACCAR by 92.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,452,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,856,000 after buying an additional 1,175,674 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR stock traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $92.03. 2,430,896 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,938,872. PACCAR Inc has a 52 week low of $67.51 and a 52 week high of $103.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.14. The firm has a market cap of $31.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.97 and its 200-day moving average is $91.64.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.08. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.80%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on PACCAR from $111.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on PACCAR from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on PACCAR from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on PACCAR from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.71.

In other news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 4,770 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total transaction of $448,666.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,934,387.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

