Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Boosts Position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,304 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Cerner were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Cerner by 2.2% during the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cerner by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 11,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cerner by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management grew its position in Cerner by 0.9% in the first quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 21,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cerner by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. 83.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CERN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Cerner from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Cerner from $72.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cerner from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Cerner from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Cerner from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Cerner currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.79.

In other Cerner news, CFO Mark J. Erceg bought 10,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $70.43 per share, with a total value of $750,431.65. Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,480 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total value of $422,288.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,146.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders purchased 31,963 shares of company stock valued at $2,250,251 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Cerner stock traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.53. 2,680,961 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,479,171. The firm has a market cap of $23.36 billion, a PE ratio of 30.29, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.14 and its 200 day moving average is $75.22. Cerner Co. has a 1 year low of $65.14 and a 1 year high of $84.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 14.28%. Cerner’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.51%.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

