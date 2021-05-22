Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 382 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,364 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 382 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,542,512 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,463,413,000 after purchasing an additional 16,070 shares in the last quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 21.8% during the first quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 37,748 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $78,087,000 after purchasing an additional 6,760 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 20,789 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,004,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 0.8% in the first quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,560,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 0.8% in the first quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 8,226 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,017,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. 31.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,405.72, for a total value of $168,400.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,543.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,271.98, for a total transaction of $6,815,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,363,786.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 44,036 shares of company stock valued at $98,366,953. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on GOOG. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,794.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,495.63.

GOOG stock traded down $10.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2,345.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,141,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,453,049. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.09. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,347.01 and a 1 year high of $2,452.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2,303.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,994.88.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 87.91 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

