Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 75.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,567 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,968 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $3,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in URI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at about $181,025,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,307,130 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $535,047,000 after acquiring an additional 446,646 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in United Rentals during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,572,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,262,000. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 1,697.3% during the 1st quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 178,295 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,714,000 after acquiring an additional 168,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

In other United Rentals news, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 2,452 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.65, for a total value of $862,245.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,576,465.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,692 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.37, for a total value of $531,914.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,876 shares in the company, valued at $5,934,048.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on URI. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $266.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Argus increased their price target on United Rentals from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on United Rentals from $265.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on United Rentals from $350.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on United Rentals from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $278.07.

URI traded up $2.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $321.45. 534,339 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 747,896. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.57 and a 1-year high of $354.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $328.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $276.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.19% and a net margin of 10.69%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.35 earnings per share. Analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

