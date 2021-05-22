Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $9.92 Million Holdings in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) by 27.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 305,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,925 shares during the period. Alcoa comprises about 0.7% of Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of Alcoa worth $9,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Alcoa by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Alcoa by 181.2% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in Alcoa in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Alcoa by 0.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Alcoa by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 40,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the period.

Get Alcoa alerts:

In other Alcoa news, CEO Roy Christopher Harvey sold 238,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.91, for a total transaction of $7,833,797.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 534,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,583,714.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 2,731 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total value of $87,091.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,389,192.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 301,370 shares of company stock valued at $10,214,547 over the last three months.

Shares of AA traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.14. 6,902,609 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,746,768. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.92 and a 200 day moving average of $26.29. Alcoa Co. has a one year low of $8.02 and a one year high of $44.42.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 0.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alcoa Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 26th. TheStreet raised Alcoa from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Alcoa from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Alcoa from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.80.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting, casting, and rolling businesses.

Recommended Story: What is a Special Dividend?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.