Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) Sets New 52-Week High at $123.44

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$123.44 and last traded at C$123.16, with a volume of 24764 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$121.15.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$125.00 to C$145.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$130.00 to C$134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$103.00 to C$113.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$135.00 to C$137.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Premium Brands to C$134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Premium Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$130.43.

The company has a market cap of C$5.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$120.47 and its 200 day moving average price is C$108.51.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.76 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.05 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Premium Brands Holdings Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Premium Brands (TSE:PBH)

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products.

