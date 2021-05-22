Premier Foods’ (PFD) Buy Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Premier Foods (LON:PFD) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm currently has a GBX 130 ($1.70) target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on PFD. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.44) target price on shares of Premier Foods in a research report on Wednesday. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.70) target price on shares of Premier Foods in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of LON PFD opened at GBX 101.60 ($1.33) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 97.73 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 96.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.33. The stock has a market capitalization of £868.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29. Premier Foods has a 12-month low of GBX 42.78 ($0.56) and a 12-month high of GBX 114.31 ($1.49).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st.

About Premier Foods

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, International, and Knighton segments. The company offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, and Paxo brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, and Homepride brands; and quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands.

