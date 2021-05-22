Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Given New C$40.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PD. National Bankshares raised shares of Precision Drilling from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$32.50 to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling to C$44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling to C$37.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling to C$47.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$34.50.

Shares of TSE PD traded up C$0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$36.94. 83,891 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,865. The company has a market cap of C$491.45 million and a P/E ratio of -3.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$32.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$27.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.78, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.99. Precision Drilling has a twelve month low of C$14.40 and a twelve month high of C$37.91.

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

