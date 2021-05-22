Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) released its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02, Yahoo Finance reports. Precipio had a negative net margin of 258.88% and a negative return on equity of 98.29%.

Shares of PRPO stock traded down $0.68 on Friday, hitting $4.06. 6,198,785 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,320,171. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Precipio has a twelve month low of $0.77 and a twelve month high of $9.18.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Precipio stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 16,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.09% of Precipio at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Precipio from $2.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

About Precipio

Precipio, Inc, a cancer diagnostics and reagent technology company, provides diagnostic products and services in the United States oncology market. Its product consists of clinical diagnostic services. The company's clinical diagnostic services focus on the diagnosis of different hematopoietic or blood-related cancers to oncologists.

