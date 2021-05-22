PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Price Target Increased to $205.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) had its price objective lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $190.00 to $205.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on PPG. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PPG Industries from $147.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Vertical Research raised shares of PPG Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PPG Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $169.29.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE PPG traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $178.45. The stock had a trading volume of 883,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,474,374. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $167.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.52. PPG Industries has a twelve month low of $94.48 and a twelve month high of $181.35. The firm has a market cap of $42.31 billion, a PE ratio of 39.39, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that PPG Industries will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 34.73%.

In related news, SVP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 20,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total transaction of $3,538,211.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,759,937.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 102,724 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 167,039 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $24,088,000 after acquiring an additional 14,406 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 64,246 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,266,000 after acquiring an additional 23,367 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,285,946 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $185,458,000 after acquiring an additional 48,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 21,128 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after acquiring an additional 7,239 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.