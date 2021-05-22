Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) Stock Price Up 8.5%

Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) rose 8.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $38.43 and last traded at $38.30. Approximately 25,544 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 799,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.30.

POSH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Poshmark from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Poshmark in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Poshmark from $85.00 to $57.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Poshmark in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Poshmark from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.88.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.96.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $80.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.88) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, COO John Michael Mcdonald sold 17,514 shares of Poshmark stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $740,491.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $740,491.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Manish Chandra sold 11,653 shares of Poshmark stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $492,688.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,688.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,755 shares of company stock worth $2,145,921 in the last quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Poshmark during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Poshmark during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Poshmark during the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Poshmark during the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Poshmark during the 1st quarter valued at $304,000.

About Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH)

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

