Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $19.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 9.01% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Points International Ltd. provides a range of e-commerce and technology services to loyalty program operators. It is the owner and operator of Points.com, the world’s leading reward program management Web site. Points.com is an online loyalty program management portal, where consumers can earn, buy, gift, share, swap and redeem miles and points with some of the loyalty programs and retail partners. Developed in partnership with Travelocity, Book with Points is a service, which allows consumers to search for, book and then directly pay for travel reservations using a mix of loyalty currency and cash with no blackout dates or capacity controls. The company has client or strategic operating relationships with the world’s leading loyalty programs. Participating programs include American Airlines AAdvantage program, Aeroplan, AsiaMiles, British Airways Executive Club, Wyndham Rewards, Delta SkyMiles and InterContinental Hotels Group’s Priority Club Rewards. Redemption partners include Amazon.com and Starbucks. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Points International from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Points International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Points International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCOM traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.43. 68,384 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,162. Points International has a 1 year low of $6.89 and a 1 year high of $17.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.97 million, a P/E ratio of -108.93 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. Points International had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%. The firm had revenue of $65.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.57 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Points International will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PCOM. QV Investors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Points International by 461.8% during the fourth quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 680,928 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,712,000 after buying an additional 559,728 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Points International by 838.1% in the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 425,111 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,423,000 after purchasing an additional 379,794 shares during the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in Points International in the fourth quarter valued at $374,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Points International by 3.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,415 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. 52.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology solutions to loyalty industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment provides products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of their loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward, including buy, gift, transfer, reinstate, accelerator and status miles services.

