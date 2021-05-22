Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.430-1.480 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $135.80 million-$136.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $128.58 million.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.00.

NYSE PLYM traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $19.57. 224,013 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,569. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.13 and its 200 day moving average is $15.83. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 52 week low of $11.18 and a 52 week high of $19.68. The company has a market capitalization of $575.55 million, a PE ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.24.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.63). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative return on equity of 6.69% and a negative net margin of 11.00%. Analysts predict that Plymouth Industrial REIT will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Plymouth Industrial REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s payout ratio is currently 43.01%.

About Plymouth Industrial REIT

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

