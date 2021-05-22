Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) Price Target Raised to $38.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) had its price target lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on PLTK. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Playtika from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Playtika in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Playtika in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on Playtika in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Playtika in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Playtika presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.58.

PLTK stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 556,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,508,298. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.73. Playtika has a 1 year low of $23.13 and a 1 year high of $36.06.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $638.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.07 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Playtika in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Playtika in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Playtika in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Playtika in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Playtika in the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000.

About Playtika

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

