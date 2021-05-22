Playgroundz (IOG) Price Down 34.6% This Week

Playgroundz (CURRENCY:IOG) traded down 34.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 22nd. During the last week, Playgroundz has traded down 34.6% against the US dollar. One Playgroundz coin can now be purchased for $0.0595 or 0.00000157 BTC on exchanges. Playgroundz has a market cap of $1.70 million and $1,792.00 worth of Playgroundz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002640 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002324 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.79 or 0.00057437 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $136.41 or 0.00359505 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.95 or 0.00186995 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003778 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $308.14 or 0.00812084 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Playgroundz

Playgroundz’s total supply is 2,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,545,120 coins. Playgroundz’s official Twitter account is @PlaygroundzIOG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Playgroundz is www.playgroundz.io . The official message board for Playgroundz is medium.com/playgroundz-official-blog

Buying and Selling Playgroundz

