Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $25.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Poly is experiencing tightness in its supply chain due to the global semiconductor chip shortage, which is expected to hurt its near-term revenues. It depends on a limited group of suppliers for critical hardware components. The company faces stiff competition across all end markets, which often leads to intense price wars. It has a huge debt burden and is reeling under pressure to meet its financial obligations. Poly faces risks associated with product development. Fluctuations in commodity pricing for various components pose another concern. High research and development cost further strain margins. However, it reported healthy fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 results, wherein the bottom line and the top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company has taken concrete steps to control costs and make disciplined investments in new products.”

PLT has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Plantronics from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Plantronics from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Plantronics from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of Plantronics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.67.

NYSE PLT traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $31.87. 539,740 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 615,504. Plantronics has a 1 year low of $10.95 and a 1 year high of $50.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.88.

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.30. Plantronics had a negative net margin of 53.39% and a positive return on equity of 70.65%. The business had revenue of $478.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Plantronics will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLT. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Plantronics in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Plantronics in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plantronics in the first quarter worth $65,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Plantronics by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Plantronics by 94,433.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 2,833 shares during the period. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells integrated communications and collaborations solutions for corporate customers, small businesses, and individuals worldwide. Its principal product categories include headsets, which comprises wired and wireless communication headsets; voice, video, and content sharing solutions, which includes open session initiation protocol and native ecosystem desktop phones, conference room phones, and video conferencing solutions; peripherals, including cameras, speakers, and microphones designed to work with a range of unified communication and collaboration, unified communication as a service, and video as a service environments, including RealPresence collaboration solutions of infrastructure to endpoints that allows people to connect and collaborate; and support services.

