Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.980-0.980 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.150. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

PAA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 19th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Wolfe Research reiterated a peer perform rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.03.

PAA stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.33. The company had a trading volume of 4,900,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,932,450. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.94. Plains All American Pipeline has a 12-month low of $5.26 and a 12-month high of $12.35. The company has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.86 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a positive return on equity of 19.02% and a negative net margin of 8.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.69%.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

