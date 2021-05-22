PIVX (PIVX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $990,063.00

PIVX (CURRENCY:PIVX) traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 22nd. During the last week, PIVX has traded down 30.3% against the US dollar. One PIVX coin can now be purchased for $1.08 or 0.00002792 BTC on major exchanges. PIVX has a total market cap of $70.16 million and $990,063.00 worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00016126 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded down 65% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000021 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000163 BTC.

About PIVX

PIVX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 65,180,592 coins. PIVX’s official website is www.pivx.org . The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here . PIVX’s official message board is forum.pivx.org

According to CryptoCompare, “PIVX is a cutting edge User Data Protection oriented blockchain project and cryptocurrency. Launched in January 2016, it has delivered unparalleled transaction privacy and obfuscation algorithms deployed on a Proof of Stake blockchain, which allows users of PIVX to fully protect their sensitive data including personally identifiable data as well as financial data from floating around freely on the web. This protection comes through PIVX SHIELD, which is a highly customized anonymity protocol based on zk-SNARKs Sapling. PIVX is also an open-source and decentralized autonomously organized (DAO) project featuring community governance mechanisms and multi-purpose masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling PIVX

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIVX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PIVX using one of the exchanges listed above.

