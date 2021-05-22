Piper Sandler Comments on Alexander & Baldwin, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ALEX)

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Alexander & Baldwin in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.19. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Alexander & Baldwin’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.12. Alexander & Baldwin had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 1.01%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of NYSE:ALEX opened at $18.47 on Friday. Alexander & Baldwin has a 52 week low of $10.04 and a 52 week high of $19.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 923.50 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin in the 1st quarter worth about $384,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin in the 1st quarter worth about $599,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 383.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 466,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,825,000 after acquiring an additional 369,668 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin in the 1st quarter worth about $1,226,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 323,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,437,000 after acquiring an additional 68,317 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. This is a positive change from Alexander & Baldwin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc ("A&B") is Hawai'i's premier commercial real estate company and the largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers in the state. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, ten industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 154 acres of ground leases.

