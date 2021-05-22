Piper Sandler Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a report released on Monday, May 17th. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.13). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Liberty Oilfield Services’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

LBRT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liberty Oilfield Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.25.

NYSE:LBRT opened at $14.38 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.34. Liberty Oilfield Services has a 52 week low of $4.91 and a 52 week high of $14.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.19 and a beta of 3.31.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $552.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.64 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 8.20% and a negative return on equity of 11.01%.

In related news, Director Energy Part Riverstone/Carlyle sold 6,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total transaction of $80,400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 8,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total value of $103,993.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,985,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,065,600.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,581,653 shares of company stock valued at $98,610,202 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 39,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 5.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 48,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 2,464 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 3,670 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 92.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 3,967 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 43,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 4,229 shares during the period.

Liberty Oilfield Services Company Profile

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services; and operates two sand mines in the Permian Basin.

