Pinkcoin (PINK) 24-Hour Volume Hits $21,079.00

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded up 15.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 22nd. In the last seven days, Pinkcoin has traded down 44.9% against the US dollar. One Pinkcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pinkcoin has a market cap of $3.42 million and approximately $21,079.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $187.17 or 0.00491772 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00004560 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00021489 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002821 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $495.62 or 0.01302185 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000097 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000452 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 31.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Pinkcoin Profile

Pinkcoin (CRYPTO:PINK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 452,931,074 coins and its circulating supply is 427,670,638 coins. Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pinkcoin is getstarted.with.pink . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pinkcoin’s official message board is slack.with.pink

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

Buying and Selling Pinkcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pinkcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pinkcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

