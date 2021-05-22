Pillar (PLR) Reaches One Day Volume of $62,915.00

Pillar (CURRENCY:PLR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 22nd. One Pillar coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0416 or 0.00000109 BTC on exchanges. Pillar has a market cap of $10.80 million and $62,915.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Pillar has traded down 38% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.00 or 0.00065343 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002614 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003593 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00017593 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $346.26 or 0.00904980 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.18 or 0.00091936 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Pillar is a coin. Its launch date was July 14th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 coins. Pillar’s official message board is medium.com/pillarproject . The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pillar’s official website is pillarproject.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pillar wallet will hold keys and let anyone transact with many blockchains (multi-chain wallet), will be able to see hundreds of kinds of tokens and coins. The Pillar wallet will not be tied with any browser, nor to an exchange (option to choose multiple exchanges). While the wallet and platform are open-source and free, users will pay for the various services with pillar tokens (PLRs) as they use them. The token will power the entire ecosystem, giving an instant business model to many projects that can tie in. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pillar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pillar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pillar using one of the exchanges listed above.

