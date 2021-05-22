Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC

Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 48.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,579 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 28,095 shares during the period. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at $291,000. Liberty Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $298,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 848,609 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,178,000 after acquiring an additional 351,033 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $752,000. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 126,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,674,000 after acquiring an additional 2,878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.95. 21,144,784 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,508,297. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.61 and a 1 year high of $43.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.03. The stock has a market cap of $223.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.88%.

Several research firms recently commented on PFE. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Pfizer from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Pfizer from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.11 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.74.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $102,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,748 shares in the company, valued at $561,193.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

