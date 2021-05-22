Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by Sanders Capital LLC

Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,202,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 254,300 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for 2.9% of Sanders Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Sanders Capital LLC owned about 0.58% of Pfizer worth $1,291,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PFE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,219,532,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Pfizer by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,610,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,973,389,000 after acquiring an additional 7,540,245 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Pfizer by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,756,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,383,700,000 after acquiring an additional 6,965,496 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $162,707,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 113.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,816,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $283,193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148,877 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Pfizer from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Pfizer from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.74.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $102,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,193.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,144,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,508,297. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.61 and a 1-year high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. Pfizer’s revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.88%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.