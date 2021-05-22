Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.730-0.760 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.660. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.48 billion-$5.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.33 billion.Petco Health and Wellness also updated its FY22 guidance to $0.73-0.76 EPS.

NASDAQ:WOOF traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.70. 2,230,616 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,386,062. Petco Health and Wellness has a one year low of $17.86 and a one year high of $31.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.96.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Wednesday. They set a neutral rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Monday, February 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Monday, February 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Petco Health and Wellness has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.80.

About Petco Health and Wellness

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

