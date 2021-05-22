Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.730-0.760 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.660. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.48 billion-$5.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.33 billion.Petco Health and Wellness also updated its FY22 guidance to $0.73-0.76 EPS.
NASDAQ:WOOF traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.70. 2,230,616 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,386,062. Petco Health and Wellness has a one year low of $17.86 and a one year high of $31.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.96.
Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis.
About Petco Health and Wellness
Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.
