PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Position Increased by Hourglass Capital LLC

Hourglass Capital LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,173 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 69.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total transaction of $2,908,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,033,824.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $147.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.53 and a 1-year high of $148.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $144.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.12.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

Several brokerages have commented on PEP. UBS Group upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Wolfe Research began coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.23.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

