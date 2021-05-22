Peel Hunt Raises Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) Price Target to GBX 1,750

Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) had its price objective lifted by Peel Hunt from GBX 1,600 ($20.90) to GBX 1,750 ($22.86) in a report released on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
DNLM has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 1,600 ($20.90) to GBX 1,650 ($21.56) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Shore Capital reiterated a not rated rating on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,509 ($19.72).
LON DNLM opened at GBX 1,499 ($19.58) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,428.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,295.77. Dunelm Group has a 1 year low of GBX 938.50 ($12.26) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,601.48 ($20.92). The firm has a market capitalization of £3.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.86.
About Dunelm Group
Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bean bags; bed frames, mattresses, divan beds and bases, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.
