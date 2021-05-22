PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PDS Biotechnology Corp. is an immuno-oncology company. It is focused on developing a pipeline of clinical-stage immunotherapies to treat cancers, including head and neck cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, cervical cancer, cancer and other cancers. The company’s products are based on the proprietary Versamune(R) platform technology, which activates and directs the human immune system. PDS Biotechnology Corp, formerly known as Edge Therapeutics Inc., is based in Berkeley Heights, United States. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of PDS Biotechnology from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Chardan Capital reissued a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research report on Saturday, April 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a report on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. PDS Biotechnology currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.35.

PDSB stock traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.33. 8,932,813 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,667,268. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.58 million, a P/E ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 2.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.76. PDS Biotechnology has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $8.64.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. As a group, equities analysts expect that PDS Biotechnology will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PDSB. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in PDS Biotechnology in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,745,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PDS Biotechnology by 84.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 170,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 77,911 shares during the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PDS Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 828,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 44,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in PDS Biotechnology in the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Institutional investors own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

PDS Biotechnology Company Profile

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing multifunctional cancer immunotherapies. Its lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial provides a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, human papillomavirus associated malignancies, and cervical cancer.

