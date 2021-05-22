Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Stock Holdings Boosted by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $613,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Paychex in the fourth quarter worth about $25,691,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Paychex by 19.6% in the first quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 15,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex in the fourth quarter worth about $329,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex in the fourth quarter worth about $1,658,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its holdings in Paychex by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 39,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,641,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PAYX shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Paychex from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paychex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.75.

In other news, VP John B. Gibson sold 113,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total value of $11,251,344.22. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total value of $4,554,500.00. Insiders sold a total of 228,885 shares of company stock worth $22,208,110 in the last quarter. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PAYX stock opened at $100.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $66.74 and a one year high of $102.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.31 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.77.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.00%.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.