Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) shares dropped 3.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.93 and last traded at $7.96. Approximately 7,945 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,361,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.28.

PTEN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised Patterson-UTI Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.33.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.35.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $241.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.99 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 56.10% and a negative return on equity of 16.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.45) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -8.08%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 214,595 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 25,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 40,990 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 251,421 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,799 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.