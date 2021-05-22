Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Itau BBA Securities

Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PAX. Zacks Investment Research raised Patria Investments from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Patria Investments in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Patria Investments in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Patria Investments in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Patria Investments in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.83.

Get Patria Investments alerts:

NYSE:PAX traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $14.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 277,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,649. Patria Investments has a 12-month low of $13.40 and a 12-month high of $23.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.19.

Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $31.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 million.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patria Investments in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Patria Investments in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Patria Investments in the 1st quarter valued at about $179,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patria Investments in the 1st quarter valued at about $197,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Patria Investments in the 1st quarter valued at about $263,000.

Patria Investments Company Profile

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

See Also: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Receive News & Ratings for Patria Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patria Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.