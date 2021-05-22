Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) CFO Richard Steven Morris Buys 2,171 Shares of Stock

Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) CFO Richard Steven Morris acquired 2,171 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.82 per share, with a total value of $30,003.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

PASG traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 577,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,853. Passage Bio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.10 and a 1 year high of $38.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.83 and its 200-day moving average is $20.50.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.10). Equities research analysts predict that Passage Bio, Inc. will post -2.76 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Passage Bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Passage Bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Passage Bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Passage Bio by 310.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Passage Bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.59% of the company’s stock.

PASG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Chardan Capital upped their price objective on shares of Passage Bio from $35.50 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Passage Bio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Passage Bio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.28.

Passage Bio Company Profile

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase (Ã-gal) for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin, or GRN, gene encoding progranulin, or PGRN, for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

