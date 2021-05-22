Partners Group’s (PGPHF) Equal Weight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Partners Group (OTCMKTS:PGPHF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Partners Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Partners Group in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Partners Group in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Partners Group in a report on Friday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Partners Group stock opened at $1,445.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,415.13 and a 200-day moving average of $1,235.44. Partners Group has a 1 year low of $799.00 and a 1 year high of $1,513.68.

Partners Group Holding AG is a private equity firm specializing in direct, secondary, and primary investments across private equity, private real estate, private infrastructure, and private debt. The firm also makes fund of funds investments. It seeks to invest in distressed, special situations, later stage, mature, early venture, mid venture, late venture, industry consolidation, buyouts, recapitalizations, emerging growth, and seed capital.

