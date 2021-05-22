Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$30.06.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PXT shares. Haywood Securities increased their target price on shares of Parex Resources from C$31.00 to C$32.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Eight Capital reaffirmed a “na” rating and issued a C$31.00 price target on shares of Parex Resources in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Parex Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Cormark raised their price target on shares of Parex Resources from C$30.00 to C$32.50 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Parex Resources from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of TSE PXT traded down C$0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$19.39. 419,530 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 558,111. Parex Resources has a one year low of C$12.05 and a one year high of C$24.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$22.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$20.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of C$2.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60.

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$218.01 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Parex Resources will post 3.2716683 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Kenneth George Pinsky sold 67,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.47, for a total transaction of C$1,527,173.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 353,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,939,370.04.

About Parex Resources

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2,323,941 gross acres. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 194,491 million barrels of oil equivalent.

