Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.42-1.44 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.165-1.175 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.16 billion.Palo Alto Networks also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 5.970-5.990 EPS.

NYSE PANW opened at $362.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.92 and a beta of 1.50. Palo Alto Networks has a 1-year low of $217.48 and a 1-year high of $403.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $347.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $339.05.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 8.36%. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PANW shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Palo Alto Networks from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $380.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $395.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $305.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $399.13.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.19, for a total transaction of $4,334,280.00. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.66, for a total value of $1,220,310.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 296,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,299,938.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,860 shares of company stock valued at $17,229,105 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

