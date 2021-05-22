Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) Major Shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents Sells 60,000 Shares

Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.38, for a total value of $862,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,497,713 shares in the company, valued at $582,357,112.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Of The University Of C. Regents also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 21st, Of The University Of C. Regents sold 82,878 shares of Owl Rock Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total value of $1,183,497.84.

Shares of ORCC traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.41. The stock had a trading volume of 720,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,300,472. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.12 and a fifty-two week high of $14.64.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $221.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.03 million. Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 44.28%. Equities analysts expect that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.61%. Owl Rock Capital’s payout ratio is 80.52%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ORCC shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Owl Rock Capital from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Owl Rock Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Owl Rock Capital in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ORCC. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

About Owl Rock Capital

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

