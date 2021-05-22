Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) Price Target Increased to $27.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) had its target price boosted by Citigroup from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Outfront Media from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Outfront Media from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Outfront Media from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Outfront Media from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Outfront Media has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.86.

OUT traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.09. The stock had a trading volume of 905,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,750,397. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. Outfront Media has a 1-year low of $12.60 and a 1-year high of $24.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.72.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $259.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.23 million. Outfront Media had a negative return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 1.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Outfront Media will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Outfront Media during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Outfront Media during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Outfront Media by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Outfront Media during the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Outfront Media during the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

