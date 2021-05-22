Orica Limited to Issue Dividend of $0.19 (OTCMKTS:OCLDY)

Orica Limited (OTCMKTS:OCLDY) declared a dividend on Friday, May 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of 0.1851 per share on Monday, July 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th.

OCLDY stock opened at $10.60 on Friday. Orica has a 1 year low of $9.58 and a 1 year high of $13.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.33.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OCLDY. Citigroup upgraded shares of Orica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Orica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

Orica Limited manufactures and sells commercial explosives and blasting systems to the mining, quarrying, oil and gas, and construction markets in Australia, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides bulk systems, wireless initiating systems, electronic blasting systems, initiating systems, packaged explosives, and blasting services to the surface and underground mining construction markets.

