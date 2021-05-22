Orbit Chain Achieves Market Cap of $663.14 Million (ORC)

Orbit Chain (CURRENCY:ORC) traded 21.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 21st. Orbit Chain has a total market capitalization of $663.14 million and approximately $21.79 million worth of Orbit Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Orbit Chain has traded down 46.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Orbit Chain coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.42 or 0.00003808 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Orbit Chain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $25.24 or 0.00067531 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00004057 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002676 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00016898 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $368.19 or 0.00985110 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002677 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.79 or 0.00095771 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 24.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,070.73 or 0.08215931 BTC.

Orbit Chain Profile

ORC is a coin. Its launch date was April 23rd, 2018. Orbit Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 465,987,647 coins. Orbit Chain’s official Twitter account is @Organiccouk and its Facebook page is accessible here . Orbit Chain’s official message board is medium.com/orbit-chain . Orbit Chain’s official website is orbitchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbit-chain is a multi-asset blockchain that stores, transfers, and verifies information and assets which exist on various public blockchains through decentralized Inter Blockchain Communication (IBC). Orbit claims to have a new blockchain network architecture that aims to solve problems such as limited function, lack of convenience, energy inefficiency, incomplete decentralization, and immature governance mechanism. “

Orbit Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbit Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbit Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orbit Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Orbit Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orbit Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.