Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) Trading 4.7% Higher on Insider Buying Activity

Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)’s stock price traded up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Friday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $18.80 and last traded at $18.74. 8,934 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,051,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.90.

Specifically, CEO John Charles Rademacher purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.42 per share, with a total value of $164,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael H. Shapiro purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.33 per share, for a total transaction of $40,825.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,825. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 53,355 shares of company stock worth $922,938 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OPCH. Barrington Research raised shares of Option Care Health to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Option Care Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.94.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.47 and its 200 day moving average is $17.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.34 and a beta of 1.06.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). Option Care Health had a negative return on equity of 2.93% and a negative net margin of 1.42%. The company had revenue of $759.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Option Care Health, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OPCH. Park West Asset Management LLC grew its position in Option Care Health by 1.1% in the first quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 6,369,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,003,000 after purchasing an additional 67,730 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Option Care Health by 49.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,257,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068,169 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Option Care Health by 66.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,084,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434,741 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Option Care Health by 179.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,640,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Option Care Health by 81.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,585,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,132,000 after purchasing an additional 710,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.74% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; anti-infective therapies and services; home infusion services to treat heart failures; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders; and immunoglobulin infusion therapies.

