Oppenheimer Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer cut their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Plug Power in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 17th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch now anticipates that the electronics maker will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.06). Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Plug Power’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Plug Power from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Truist lowered shares of Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Plug Power from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Plug Power presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.06.

Shares of NASDAQ PLUG opened at $27.89 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.27. Plug Power has a 52-week low of $4.03 and a 52-week high of $75.49. The firm has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.52 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($1.04). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a negative return on equity of 37.12%. The firm had revenue of $139.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.93 million.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLUG. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Plug Power by 375.0% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 950 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. 50.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Plug Power

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

