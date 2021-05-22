Oppenheimer Comments on Ulta Beauty, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report issued on Monday, May 17th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $2.00 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.54. Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Ulta Beauty’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.08 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.63 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Ulta Beauty from $376.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $350.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $298.00 to $361.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $265.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ulta Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.35.

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $316.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73. Ulta Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $186.01 and a fifty-two week high of $351.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $322.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $300.09.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $1.14. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 3.63%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.89 earnings per share.

In other news, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 15,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.79, for a total value of $5,154,761.63. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 4,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.74, for a total value of $1,482,574.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,629 shares in the company, valued at $3,694,998.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 820,644 shares of company stock worth $256,177,793 over the last quarter. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

